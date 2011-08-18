A driver looks at the price board by the pumps at a petrol station in Madrid February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LONDON European refiners will trim oil processing runs from September as they face lacklustre demand and the end of short-term access to cheaper crude volumes, losing more ground in the battle with U.S. competitors for export markets.

Refineries in the continent lifted their run rates in July to capture the highest processing margins in a year, but analysts expect those margins to wither as demand growth remains flaccid and the maintenance turnaround season gets underway.

"The recovery in margins we've seen in Europe should be fairly temporary," energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie senior analyst Jonathan Leitch said.

Complex refining margins in Europe have more than doubled to about $2.68 a barrel so far in August, according to data from Wood Mackenzie, compared with an average of about $0.77 in the past 12 months.

The rise came about after the International Energy Agency in late June ordered the release of 60 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles in consumer countries, sending crude prices tumbling.

That move diverted West African crudes previously slated for the U.S. market to Europe, enabling plants to obtain light crude barrels lost earlier in the year because of the Libyan war.

"The SPR release will be felt for the rest of August, but come September the market won't be looking so good for European refiners," he added.

Average run rates in 16 European refineries rose in July by 1.43 percent to 82 percent, according to Euroilstock data. However, the rates remain well below last July's 86 percent as traders complain about dismal demand during a weak summer driving season in the northern hemisphere. <O/EUROIL1>

Meanwhile, the U.S. strategic release of over 30 million barrels enabled refiners there to buy crude cheaper as well.

U.S. refiners were already enjoying healthy profits because the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has been under pressure due to a rise in inventories in the landlocked point of delivery of Cushing, Oklahoma.

According to Vienna-based JBC Energy analysts, the country's crude acquisition costs in the first half of the year were $10 cheaper per barrel than European benchmark Dated Brent.

U.S. Gulf Coast refiners have seen complex margins of $5.58 in the month to date, the Wood Mackenzie data showed, against an average in the past year of $2.65.

"The deep and steady discount is a key reason behind soaring U.S. refinery run rates even as domestic demand remains lacklustre," JBC said. "The natural result of this is a massive increase in U.S. exports of refined products - much to the woe of European and Asian refiners."

WEAK ABROAD, WEAK AT HOME

With the spread between Brent and WTI September future contracts at over $23 a barrel, U.S. refiners are likely to continue capturing a large share of the export market.

"(U.S.) domestic gasoline demand is potentially contracting this year, compared to 2010," Mark Routt from KBC Advanced Technologies said.

"As demand which usually would be growing contracts, European refiners are frozen out of new opportunities to increase their exports."

North American refineries have been able to continue shipping gasoline to Mexico and middle distillates to Latin America as well as to Europe.

"They (U.S. refiners) have the opportunity to meet the deficit in other regions," Leitch said. "Whereas in Europe we are struggling a bit, because when we increase runs we produce too much gasoline, and the export opportunities for that are more limited."

Analysts say refiners will struggle to justify maintaining higher runs while the outlook for economic recovery remains muted and as they move into the maintenance period in autumn.

"The continuing relative weakness of refining margins, combined with the start of seasonal refinery maintenance programmes in September, will result in lower European refinery crude runs during the next three months than in August," Facts Global Energy analyst Roy Jordan said.

European product demand is expected to fall by 0.6 percent this year, according to Wood Mackenzie, and will recover to grow only by 0.4 percent in 2012.

Analysts say oil consumption in Europe will fall this year to its lowest since 1995 as high prices cut sharply into fuel use in debt-laden euro zone nations.

"If we get more economic weakness in the next months, it will be problematic for European refiners," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said. "Demand is not yet strong enough to pull on the world's spare refining capacity."

(Additional reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York, editing by Jane Baird)