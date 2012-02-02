LONDON Italian oil refineries may be the next most vulnerable to closure in Europe, oil industry sources say, as a ban on processing Iranian crude compounds the economic challenges faced by Europe's struggling refining sector.

The prospect of losing relatively cheap Iranian crude comes as refiners are under pressure from weak profit margins. The world has about 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of surplus refining capacity worldwide, according to Royal Dutch Shell.

In Europe, the collapse of refiner Petroplus - three of its five plants are shut at least temporarily - has raised the prospect of further pruning of the continent's 13 million bpd of capacity, long under pressure from declining demand in the mature market.

Italy's refineries are particularly at risk: at least five of its plants make losses. Small refiners that rely on Iran's heavy oil as a primary source of supply for cranking out asphalt and bitumen are among the most vulnerable, analysts say.

"Some Italian refineries are heavily dependent on Iranian crude and need to secure alternative supplies urgently... or they will run into serious difficulties," said Piero de Simone, director of Italy's oil industry body.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq provide alternatives to Iran's heavy crude, but refiners in the Mediterranean are concerned the scramble for replacements will force them to pay a higher price than rivals in Turkey and North Africa exempt from the ban.

"This is why I am so angry. These EU sanctions are weakening Mediterranean refiners more than the Iranians," said an executive from a European refiner. "The U.S. and the UK play the tough guys, but we have to pay the consequences."

SHAKY GROUND

Global oil companies such as Shell and BP Plc have been scaling back their European refining business.

Oil demand in Europe is forecast to average 14.1 million bpd this year, versus 15.3 million bpd a decade ago, according to the International Energy Agency.

Refiners in Italy were on shaky ground even before the European Union ban, starting on July 1, was announced. Of the 2 million bpd of capacity to make oil products, consumers have been using only about 1.5 million bpd, according to the IEA.

This idle capacity has slashed profits for the country's refining industry and pushed many units to the brink.

Three struggling facilities belong to oil and gas major Eni and include relatively sophisticated plants at Gela and Livorno. The others are Total and ERG's Rome facility and Iplom's Busalla refinery.

Eni's refining and marketing unit has lost 1.2 billion euros over the past three years, leading to speculation the company might downsize its refining operations. The companies are facing political pressure to keep plants open.

"Politics have entered the picture because governments do not want to see additions to the high level of unemployment, so this may complicate what otherwise would be a purely commercial matter," said Roy Jordan with consultancy Facts Global Energy.

Despite its losses, Eni says it does not plan closures.

"Eni does not plan to close any refinery in Italy despite the sector-wide crisis in Europe," an Eni spokesman said.

The company has, however, suspended production at the 70,000 bpd Porto Marghera refinery near Venice for six months. Eni says it will reopen in early May, but that has done little to soothe labour unions and local authorities in the region.

An ERG/Total joint venture refinery in Rome and a 40,000 bpd plant in Genoa owned by private Iplom, which specialises in bitumen production, are also struggling.

Italy's ERG has meanwhile cut its exposure to the sector by selling a 20 percent stake in its 320,000 bpd ISAB refinery in Sicily to Russian oil major Lukoil.

RELY ON IMPORTS?

The Petroplus crisis may tempt some European countries to abandon their plants altogether and rely solely on imported fuel. Land-locked Switzerland, with only two refineries, may become the first to do so.

In addition to Petroplus' Cressier refinery, Libyan owned Tamoil's 50-year-old Collombey plant has been struggling.

The 72,000 bpd refinery was squeezed as oil prices jumped due to the loss of Libyan crude and after clients such as BP and Shell suspended distribution for fear of falling foul of international sanctions on Libya.

Industry sources with knowledge of Tamoil's business said it had tried unsuccessfully to sell the Collombey refinery last year, although the current strategy of the owner is unclear.

Francesco Marchese, wholesale and export manager for Tamoil in Switzerland, declined to comment. He said the refinery was operating normally and that run rates had increased since the closure of Cressier.

Sources told Reuters that Libyan exports to Tamoil resumed in December, a factor which may help to improve the plant's profitability for the time being.

The risk of closure, however, is not unique to Italy and Switzerland.

Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser said on Thursday that in Europe there were too many small refineries that are not very profitable, a legacy of an era when every country wanted its own plants.

"I think we will just see a few big refineries surviving in the long term and hopefully that the current slowdown will actually help to make this shakeout finally now, so that we can have the right refining industry in Europe."

France has already shed 560,000 bpd over the past few years and capacity now stands at 1.4 million bpd.

"At least 1 million barrels a day of refining capacity needs to be shut down in Europe over the medium term, and Italy and France look most vulnerable," said Thomas Adolff of Credit Suisse.

(Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Claire Milhench and Alex Lawler in London, Muriel Boselli in Paris, editing by Richard Mably and William Hardy)