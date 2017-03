LONDON Royal Dutch Shell's 412,000 barrels per day Pernis refinery in the Netherlands on Wednesday shut down a 56,000 bpd hydrocracker for unplanned maintenance, traders said.

The company on Monday started maintenance on several units which was expected to be completed by the second half of November.

Shell declined to comment on the hydrocracker maintenance.

