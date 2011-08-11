FRANKFURT The European Union's financial market regulator is monitoring the latest bout of bank share volatility closely and is in touch with national regulators, a spokesman for the watchdog said on Thursday.

"There is increased observation by regulators of volatility and the orderly functioning of markets," a spokesman for the European Securities and Markets Authority said.

French banks led volatile European stocks lower on Thursday on continuing concerns about their outlook, reversing a morning rally.

On Wednesday, rumours about a French sovereign debt downgrade, an expanded bailout for Greece that would hurt French banks, and a government bailout of SocGen (SOGN.PA), pulled shares of France's second-largest bank down in the heaviest volume since the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)