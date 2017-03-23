Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
BRUSSELS A man who tried to drive at high speed into a shopping district in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Thursday was a French national living in France with knives and other weapons in his car, prosecutors said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott)
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.