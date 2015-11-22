NICOSIA Police in Cyprus were questioning six French-speaking men on Sunday amid suspicions three of them had links with Islamist groups, authorities said.

The men aged between 25 and 32 arrived in Cyprus on Saturday on a budget flight from Basel in Switzerland. They were detained upon arrival at the country's Larnaca airport on suspicions about the purpose of their trip, the state Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

An Interpol alert suggested that three of the men, two of Turkish origin and one of Algerian origin, could be 'close to Islamic movements', CNA reported. The individuals said they had planned to holiday in Cyprus.

It was likely that they would be sent back to Switzerland on Monday, CNA aid.

Other European capitals have stepped up security since 130 people were killed in a wave of attacks in Paris on Nov. 13.

