LONDON European bankers are hoping stock markets will get a boost from a key German court ruling on Wednesday on the euro zone's new bailout fund so that they can get moving on some of their planned share offers.

Germany's Constitutional Court is due to make a long-awaited ruling on Wednesday of the legality of the euro zone's new permanent bailout fund and budget rules.

It is expected to be approved, but legal experts believe the eight judges in the court's Second Senate could impose tough conditions that would limit Berlin's flexibility on future rescues.

"Wednesday evening could be a window if the German court approves it and if they are deemed to come out with a better set of conditions than people had hoped for. That could be the moment (for launching share sales)," said one equity capital markets banker.

After months of inactivity due to unpredictable markets, equity capital markets - which includes new listings, secondary share sales and convertible bonds - have seen a flurry of deals in the last week as investors returned from their summer breaks and companies took advantage of stronger markets.

Markets for riskier assets have been rallying ever since the European Central Bank President said in late July that the ECB would do whatever it takes to preserve the European currency union. Last Thursday, Draghi pledged unlimited bond buying to contain the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.

"There is a lot going on in terms of pitching and capitalising on this window because it is a strong window," said a second banker.

On Tuesday a group of Spanish savings banks sold its 5 percent stake in gas distributor Enagas for 175 million euros (140 million pounds), while last week the German government sold a 5 percent stake in Deutsche Post for 924 million euros.

Last week also saw the sale of several bonds linked to shares, including French bank BNP Paribas selling some of its stake in Pargesa via bonds exchangeable into stock of the Geneva-based investment vehicle.

German insurer Talanx has become the first European company in months to kick off a multi-million euro share listing.

Bankers said it would need a longer period of positive markets before the IPO market picks up fully as they take longer to complete, making them more exposed to sudden changes in market sentiment, but there are several potential offerings waiting to test the waters.

Andrew Neville, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors said investment bankers had started sounding out the market for new offers, adding that those companies where there was clarity on whether their models depended on structural or cyclical growth could now find demand.

"Views are being sought on what kinds of companies would be interesting to us," he said.

Russia's biggest lender Sberbank is among those ready to go, poised to start a road show for the sale of a 7.6 percent government-held stake.

Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to begin the IPO of its insurance unit Direct Line this week.

"If (the court) vote it down, it could be disastrous generally for markets," said the second banker. "If you are looking to go this week you would probably wait until after that."

(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

