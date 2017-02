VIENNA The euro zone's southern economies are likely to continue to contract next year, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

"All the countries of southern Europe will shrink in 2012. Some may be close to stagnation, the others clearly negative. It is to be feared that this will continue in 2013," Nowotny told a conference in Vienna.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)