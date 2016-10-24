LONDON European bank stocks rose on Monday to recoup all of the losses they suffered in the wake of Britain's shock "Brexit" vote in June to quit the European Union.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was up 1.3 percent at 152.16 points by 0725 GMT.

Although the European banks index remains down around 17 percent since the start of 2016, the index rose on Monday above the 150 points level for the first time since June 23 - the day before global stock markets slumped after the Brexit result.

European bank stocks have recovered in recent weeks, helped by robust results by leading U.S. banks and by signs of rising bond yields, which would typically help banks' profits.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout and Toby Chopra)