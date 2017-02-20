Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

PARIS JP Morgan Cazenove equity strategists on Monday backed favouring the German stock market over the French one, partly due to risks around the French presidential election and on prospects that Germany would benefit more from global economic reflation.

"Germany is a good hedge on French political risk - keep pair trade DAX .GDAXI vs CAC-40 .FCHI," they wrote in a research note.

"We continue to see attractive risk-reward for Germany," they added, citing further positive impacts on the DAX from a weakening euro and relative valuations.

"The DAX is trading near 25-year P/E relative lows and is exceptionally attractive versus German bonds, whose TR (total return) is flat-lining over the past 12 months," they wrote.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)