Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
LONDON A rise in Britain's stock market, where commodity-related companies climbed on the back of a further rebound in oil prices, propped up European equities on Thursday.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at its close. In continental Europe, Spain's IBEX closed 0.4 percent higher, while France's CAC was down 0.2 percent at its close.
Germany's DAX market was closed for the session, while other markets had a half-day of trading ahead of the Christmas holiday, and volumes were below average.
Oil majors such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell climbed 1.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively, as U.S. crude prices rose for a fourth straight session. [O/R]
"The London market is benefiting from the latest rebound in crude oil prices," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.
"The oil price, so troublesome in the run in to Christmas, is now hovering just below the $38 per barrel mark, boosted by a crude oil inventories figure on Wednesday."
Concerns about an economic slowdown in China, which is a major consumer of commodities such as oil and metals, hit the FTSE and other European markets in the second half of this year.
Those markets have rebounded in late December, however, helped partly by signs of economic stimulus measures in China.
Record low interest rates set by the European Central Bank and other steps to spur an economic recovery in the euro zone have also supported European stock markets.
The FTSE 100 is down nearly 5 percent since the start of 2015, but France's CAC and the DAX are up around 9 percent.
(Editing by Catherine Evans and David Evans)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.