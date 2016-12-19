HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
MILAN European shares fell slightly in early deals on Monday, weighed down by weaker financial stocks, while Danone was among the top losers after warning over its sales growth.
By 0809 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent, pulling back from 11-month highs hit last week.
Danone (DANO.PA) fell around 2 percent. The French food group said it expected its 2016 sales growth to come in slightly below its original targets due to a weaker-than-expected performance at its European dairy business.
Banks .SX7P and insurance .SXIP sector stocks were among the biggest sectoral fallers, as investors took profit following strong gains in the past two weeks due to rising bond yields.
Miners .SXPP fell 1.3 percent, tracking weaker metal prices. [MET/L]
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.