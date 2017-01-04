HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON European shares steadied on Wednesday with retailers in focus after contrasting updates from Next (NXT.L) and B&M European Value Retail (BMEB.L).
The STOXX 600 was little changed steadying after three straight sessions of gains.
UK retailer Next was the stand-out laggard, down 14 percent after warning on profits. The stock has lost nearly 40 percent over the past year.
The move dragged down other high street retailers with UK exposure. Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) dropped 5.3 percent, while Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF.L) fell 4.9 percent.
The exception was B&M (BMEB.L). The variety retailer was the top STOXX 600 riser, up 4.1 percent, after saying it had reported record Christmas trading.
In financials, Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) shares were up 2.5 percent and in sight of hitting their highest levels in a year following an upgrade at Barclays.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON The Bank of England's executive markets director Chris Salmon said on Tuesday he expected further "flash crashes" in core global financial markets similar to the one which caused the British pound to slump in October.