EDINBURGH European stocks pared losses on Monday and turned slightly positive as resilience in peripheral banks boosted the euro zone's main index.

The EuroSTOXX 50 .STOXX50E turned positive, up 0.2 percent, led up as Italian banks Unicredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) extended gains.

Nomura earlier reiterated a "buy" rating on Unicredit, and lifted its target price on Intesa.

Meanwhile, Spain's Banco Santander was said to be studying the possible acquisition of Italy's Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) for around 700 million euros, El Confidencial reported, citing sources with knowledge of the process.

"A lot of risk is priced in to the banks, and there's room for a big rally in the banks. They've been out of favour, and now stress tests are out the way, they can keep climbing," Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 was flat at 1,345.46 at 1311 GMT, led up by Merck (MRCG.DE), which extended gains to rise 3.7 percent after U.S. pharmaceutical Pfizer signed a deal for rights to a cancer programme.

