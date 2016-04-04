Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Staff/Remote

LONDON European shares fell to near a one-month low on Monday, with telecom shares slumping after talks between Orange (ORAN.PA) and Bouygues (BOUY.PA) on a deal to create a dominant French telecoms operator collapsed.

The STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index .SXKP fell 2 percent, the top sectoral decliner, following the failure on Friday of the proposed 10 billion euro ($11.4 billion) cash-and-share deal.

Shares in Orange fell 6.8 percent, Bouygues slumped 15.7 percent, Iliad (ILD.PA) fell 14.5 percent and SFR NUME.PA dropped 16.5 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 was down 0.2 percent in early trading after falling 1.5 percent to a one-month low in the previous session.

