Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday, led lower by German stocks after industrial orders unexpectedly dropped in Europe's biggest economy, suggesting a slowdown in the global economy was leaving its mark.

German industrial orders fell in February in a surprise for economists, due to weaker foreign demand, particularly from euro zone countries.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI fell 1.7 percent, underperforming a 1.1 percent drop for the FTSEurofirst 300 to 1,297.65.

Exporters and other globally-exposed stocks were hit across the region, with autos .SXAP down 2.7 percent and mining stocks .SXPP down 3.1 percent.

The top faller on the FTSEurofirst 300 was Peugeot (PEUP.PA), down 6 percent after the carmaker outlined plans on Tuesday to return to consistent sales growth.

