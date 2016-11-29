The logo of the French bank Societe Generale is seen in front of the bank's headquarters building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

LONDON French investment bank Societe Generale said on Thursday global equity markets are poised for stronger returns in 2017 as a mix of inflation, stronger economic growth and shareholder-friendly policy boosts appetite for stocks.

Societe Generale sees the U.S. S&P 500 .SPX at 2,400 by the end of 2017, with Europe's STOXX 600 at 370 and Japan's Nikkei .N225 at 20,500, implying upside of 9-12 pct.

While the S&P has managed gains of around 8 percent in 2016, the Nikkei and STOXX 600 are down around 4 and 7 percent respectively. But hopes for more fiscal stimulus following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president support the view that the outlook for growth and inflation should improve in 2017, supporting stocks.

"After a flattish 2016, we expect global equities to deliver higher returns in 2017 thanks to stronger economic growth, higher inflation prints and more active shareholder policies," strategists at Societe Generale said in a note.

However, political uncertainty in the first half of the year and the potential for protectionist trade policies from the United States are identified as the main risk for global equities.

Soc Gen sees the euro zone Euro Stoxx 50 .STOXX50E at 3,300 by the end of 2017, a 9.4 percent rise, Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE at 7,500, a 10.7 percent rise, and Germany's DAX .GDAXI at 12,000, a 13.6 percent rise.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Vikram Subhedar)