LONDON Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank will be dropped from the STOXX Europe 50 index from Monday next and replaced by technology firm ASML Holding and construction company Vinci.

STOXX Ltd, which operates Deutsche Boerse Group's index business, said late on Monday that the changes will become effective from Aug. 8.

The move followed a more than 45 percent slump in shares of both Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank so far this year.

