MUNICH Munich newspaper TZ said one of the gunmen that went on a rampage in a shopping mall in the city on Friday may be dead.

"We have received information that is as yet unconfirmed that one of the perpetrators is dead, the area around the body has been closed off because it is not clear if the person has explosives on him," the newspaper said on its website.

Earlier, news magazine Focus cited police sources as saying one of the gunmen had shot himself in the head and died.

Neither report was officially confirmed.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Hugh Lawson)