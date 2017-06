A Qatar Airways crew member presents the business class seats of an Airbus A380 aircraft during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

BERLIN Qatar Airways will not exercise an option for three A380 (AIR.PA) super jumbos, the carrier's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Qatar Airways is due to receive its eighth and ninth A380 this year and one more next year.

"We only need 10 A380s," Akbar Al Baker told journalists on the sidelines of the ITB travel fair in Berlin, adding that the carrier also has a large number of A350 widebody planes on order.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)