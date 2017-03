U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday it was in Germany's interest to reach a European free trade agreement with the United States.

Merkel said at a joint news conference in Washington with U.S. President Barack Obama that such an agreement would help boost growth and that Germany would ensure negotiations are pursued.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)