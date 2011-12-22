FRANKFURT The UK's Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has dropped a criminal cartel investigation of suspected cartel activity in Britain involving truck makers but is continuing a price-fixing probe.

"Following a thorough investigation it has been determined that there is insufficient evidence for any individual to be charged with the cartel offence," the OFT said, adding that the case has been closed.

When the investigation was launched in September 2010, the UK offices of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz were visited and an individual was temporarily detained.

Germany's MAN, Sweden's Volvo and Sweden's Scania received requests for information from the OFT at the time.

The OFT said on its website that the civil investigation was still ongoing and was at an early stage.

"The OFT will not be in a position to conclude whether it considers the law has been infringed until it has completed its investigation and assessed the available evidence," it said.

Under OFT rules, companies involved in price-fixing can be fined up to 10 percent of their annual turnover, and executives face the threat of prosecution and a maximum jail term of five years.

European Union authorities separately launched cartel raids on major truck manufacturers in Europe in January, including Daimler and Volvo, the industry's top two firms.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)