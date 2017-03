BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a speech to parliament on Thursday that high youth unemployment in some euro zone countries was a disaster that needed to be addressed urgently by policymakers.

"We must fight in particular the high levels of youth unemployoment in a number of European countries," said Schaeuble. "It is a catastrophe if 30-40 percent of young people have no job in the long term."

