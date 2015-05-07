FRANKFURT Western Europe April car sales jumped 6.7 percent on the year buoyed by an economic recovery in the region which led to gains in Britain, Italy, France and Germany even as industry data showed a dip in some markets when compared with a month ago.

Data provided by consulting firm LMC Automotive on Thursday showed sales increased to 1,123,748 passenger cars in April with southern European countries recovering from a slump following the 2008 financial crisis.

"Against an improving macroeconomic backdrop, the car market in Western Europe continued its solid start to the year in April. As consumer sentiment remains high, the UK recorded its strongest April for a decade and in the other major markets, selling rates continued their upward trend," LMC Automotive analyst Emiliano Lewis said.

Data, an aggregation of published registrations and projections for some smaller markets, showed Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market posted the strongest gain, with sales surging 24.2 percent to 148,807 cars compared with April a year ago on the back of an economic recovery.

April sales rose 21.8 percent in Portugal, and an estimated 21.1 percent in Ireland and even showed a 1.6 percent gain in crisis hit Greece, LMC data showed. Only Belgium and the Netherlands saw monthly car sales fall, dropping 3.6 percent and 4.0 percent year-on-year respectively.

Sales data showed that month-on-month April sales were down 1.5 percent in Western Europe, because of a 3.6 percent fall in sales in France, a 9.4 percent decline in Portugal and a 9.7 percent fall in the United Kingdom, according to LMC's data, which compares the seasonally adjusted rate of sales.

In some months sales are pushed harder to meet targets, resulting in a slight slowdown the following month. This was the case following the busy Easter period, LMC said.

"Growth was slower in April in the other major markets of the UK and France when comparing it to March, but we do not project this to be a sustained slowdown, but rather a slight dip this month," Lewis said.

Solid growth is still expected for the rest of the year, with the forecast for 2015 sitting at 12.9 million cars, a 6.6 percent increase on 2014, LMC said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)