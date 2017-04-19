Sky and Virgin Media join forces for targeted TV advertising
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
PARIS European car sales rose 10.9 percent in March, led by buoyant demand in the region's top five markets and strong gains for Toyota (7203.T), Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and Nissan (7201.T), according to industry data published on Wednesday.
Registrations rose to 1.937 million cars last month in the European Union and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, Brussels-based industry body ACEA said, from 1.746 million a year earlier. That took first-quarter sales to 4.26 million cars, an 8.2 percent gain.
Toyota recorded the biggest monthly advance among major auto brands, with an 18.8 percent sales increase, closely followed by Fiat Chrysler with 18.2 percent and Nissan with 17.7 percent.
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), the regional market leader, lost ground as its March registrations rose by a market-lagging 6.2 percent. France's PSA Group (PEUP.PA) also underperformed with a 6.7 percent sales increase. Domestic rival Renault (RENA.PA) fared better, with a 14.4 percent gain in deliveries.
Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain all posted auto sales growth of between 7 percent and 18 percent, based on national registrations published earlier this month.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Gareth Jones)
LONDON British mid caps were poised for their worst one-day fall this year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over firms exposed to the domestic economy.
DOHA A $12 billion deal to buy Boeing F-15 U.S. fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, adding that its rift with some other Arab states had not hurt the U.S. relationship with Doha.