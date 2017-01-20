LONDON Across the world people will mark in their own way the swearing-in later in Washington of Donald Trump, arguably the most controversy-laden inauguration of a Western leader in living memory. Anti-Trump protests are planned for London, Berlin and Brussels: Giant banners are due to be unfurled from London's bridges from Tower Bridge to Westminster, while in the Belgian capital candles will be lit in an event organised by a collective of women's groups. Others are taking a different slant. Russia, credited by Trump opponents with having helped him to victory, is holding celebrations: One factory in the Ural mountains is issuing a commemorative coin, and a shop selling official Russian army merchandise is offering discounts to U.S. diplomats for inauguration day. And Melania Trump's hometown, Sevnica in Slovenia, will be opening its doors wide to international media in an attempt to boost its tourism and local business.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

Will he walk the talk? Investors are cautious before Trump’s inauguration. Uncertainty over whether he will turn campaign pledges into action is having more influence on markets than China’s forecast-beating economic growth figures. The dollar is down against a basket of currencies after comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen that were perceived as less hawkish than what she said the previous day. Trump had said earlier this week that the dollar's strength was making it hard for U.S. firms to compete. His nominee for Treasury Secretary said on Thursday the long-term strength of the dollar was important. Given that whatever Trump decides to do will take a while, investors seem unwilling to set up positions before the new president takes office. The euro, yen and sterling are all up slightly against the dollar.

European shares are set to fall at the open and low-risk government bond yields are down. Gold is up and heading for its fourth week of gains. European equity index futures were trading between a fall of 0.1 percent and a rise of the same size, putting the pan-European STOXX 600 index on course for its first weekly loss since end-November. With no big European companies reporting earnings today, broker action could be a driver for market direction, while among the small/mid cap companies, Swiss electronics components supplier Daetwyler might be hit after 2016 sales missed estimates. Traders also said shares in Dialog Semiconductor may benefit from a better-than-expected quarterly update from U.S. Apple supplier Skyworks Solutions. Rio Tinto may fall in London after its Australian shares fell the most in four weeks on the back of losses in iron ore prices.

(Editing by Larry King)