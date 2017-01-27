LONDON Too early no doubt to talk of a new world order, but there are some early signs of shifting diplomatic sands. The Kremlin's confirmation that it is awaiting a first phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday will heighten speculation of a potential thaw in U.S.-Russian relations post-Trump, notably with all eyes on whether U.S. sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict are set to be loosened.

Meanwhile in the United States, British PM Theresa May has made a striking break with what she called the "failed policies of the past", saying the days of UK-U.S. intervention in sovereign countries are over. These comments will no doubt be picked apart and qualified -- and in some ways simply echo Trump's line that the United States will be putting homeland security first -- but they are a deliberate move ahead of her meeting with Trump to set her administration aside from past ones (Cameron, Blair) and redefine a new basis for U.S. ties.

In France, presidential hopeful Francois Fillon's camp are getting increasingly nervous over the "affaire Penelope". Last night he defended himself from accusations that his wife had been paid hundreds of thousands of euros for non-existent services in his office, and insisted he would continue to fight for the presidency while cooperating with an investigation.

Yet has he made himself a hostage to fortune by also promising to stand down if authorities decide to open a full-blooded formal investigation, the next step under French law? He may be calculating that any such step would probably not happen before the April/May election anyway. But the stink from this affair is rising, making those who fear it could benefit Marine Le Pen of the National Front more nervous. For the first time in a year, the yield on the French 10-year bond edged above 1 percent.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

Investors are taking stock after a busy week of executive orders from U.S. President Trump. The prospect of higher U.S. economic growth and expectations of more stimulus from Trump are pushing the dollar higher, although against a basket of major currencies it is heading for a loss for the week after hitting seven-week lows on Wednesday. The greenback is up half a percent against the yen and making ground versus the euro and sterling as European trade gets under way. The Mexican peso is down 0.7 percent on worries over a potential border tax.

Euro zone government bond yields, which hit one-year highs this week, are down a shade but on track for their biggest weekly rise since Trump was elected. European stocks are expected to open marginally higher but are headed for their biggest weekly gain since early December. Wall Street paused following a two-day rally and an index of Asian shares dipped. The weak yen helped push Tokyo stocks higher. Chinese markets are closed for the Lunar New Year.

In Europe, the focus is on earnings updates and more M&A deals. The STOXX 600 has 1.3 percent so far this week. Shares in UBS are called up 1-3 percent after the world's biggest wealth manager struck a more optimistic tone for 2017 on the back of rising U.S. interest rates as it posted a fourth-quarter net profit well ahead market expectations.

Tesco will be in the spotlight after Britain's biggest supermarket said it would buy the country's largest cash and carry wholesale supplier Booker in a recommended share and cash merger which valued Booker at about 3.7 billion pounds.

