LONDON The war of words between Turkey and Germany over a detained journalist working for a German newspaper escalated today, with the Turkish foreign minister telling Berlin it "must learn how to behave" if it wanted to maintain ties.

That came after German authorities yesterday blocked events where two senior Turkish government ministers planned to rally support among Germany's large Turkish population for President Tayyip Erdogan's plan to expand the powers of the Turkish presidency. Emotions are running high on both sides, and with April's referendum in Turkey and the German general election coming up later this year, neither will want to be seen to back down.

Growth in Britain's private sector picked up speed in the three months to February, according to a CBI survey published today, contrasting with some recent signs of a slowdown in other gauges of the economy. Companies expected similar growth over the next three months, the CBI said, adding that consumer-facing sectors were leading the way for now. The caveat was that growth was seen easing as inflation kicks in later this year. The PMI services index for February are due later at 0930 GMT and are expected to show a mild easing to 54.1 from 54.5 the month before.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

The dollar is down after touching seven-week highs on expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month. Futures prices show markets are pricing in a 72 percent chance of a hike at the March 14-15 meeting. Fed speakers have been saying the case for a hike is looking stronger after solid economic data. Later on Friday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak on the economic outlook. Other Fed officials are on the stump. Rate-sensitive two-year Treasury yields hit their highest since 2009 on Thursday at 1.34 percent. Bond yields and the dollar have pulled back a little but are still close to their highs.

The dollar index is down 0.2 percent and the euro and yen are both up about the same amount against the greenback. Sterling is down 0.1 percent at $1.2267.

Stocks in Europe are heading for a lower open following sharpish falls in Asia and after Wall Street retreated from record highs, led down by banks.

Index futures trading 0.2 to 0.5 percent in early trading. WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth. PSA Group and General Motors hope to announce the French carmaker's acquisition of Opel within days after narrowing differences on pension liabilities at GM's European division and other issues, sources told Reuters.