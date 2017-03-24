Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, delivers his speech at the Association of the Mayors of France (AMF) conference in Paris, France, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and a candidate for the 2017 presidential election, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Dijon, France, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

LONDON An eye-catching study by pollster Odoxa released this morning shows that with only a few weeks to go before the first round of France's presidential election, there are unprecedented levels of voter uncertainty, with no fewer than 43 percent of them still hesitant on who to back.

That reflects the lack of track record of front-runner Emmanuel Macron, the woes of a ruling Socialist Party tarred with the unpopularity of Francois Hollande, the legal difficulties of conservative challenger Francois Fillon and last but not least the hesitancy of those unsure whether to give their vote to far-rightist Marine Le Pen.

Greece is trying to get leverage to resist reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund in return for giving its support to the joint declaration on the future of the EU to be issued at Saturday's 60th anniversary summit in Rome. Athens now says it will back the declaration but still wants an expression of support from the EU in its stand-off with the Fund, which is seeking tough reforms of the Greek labour market in return for support for more bail-out loans.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

The focus for markets on Friday is U.S. President Donald Trump’s healthcare bill and whether it will be approved in the House of Representatives in a vote delayed until Friday. That remains unclear but a late rise in U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday and a firmer dollar on Friday suggests markets see a chance that it will.

Passage of the bill, designed to replace Obamacare, is seen as a test of Trump’s ability to push through his agenda for economic growth, the promise of which has driven stock markets to record highs and lifted the dollar.

Wall Street closed marginally lower, and the VIX fear gauge touched its highest since mid-January, but futures suggest U.S. stocks will open higher.

The dollar is up 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies. The euro is down 0.1 percent at $1.0772, and the yen and sterling are both down 0.3 percent.

European shares are expected to open flat. Little major corporate news to focus on and eyes still on the vote on the healthcare bill. Equity index futures were last trading between flat and a fall of 0.1 percent. Merck is indicated up 2.7 percent after news that U.S. health regulators had approved a drug developed by the German drugmaker and Pfizer that helps the immune system to fight a rare form of skin cancer.

Other stock movers: Credit Suisse says CEO Thiam paid 11.9 million Swiss francs in 2016; British engineer Smiths posts higher H1 profit, reaffirms FY outlook; UK's Lamprell cuts 20 percent of staff, sees 2017 as toughest year yet; Spanish car parts maker Gestamp sets price range in 3.5 billion euro IPO.

In Asia, MSCI’s main index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, is up 0.1 percent. The weaker yen helped push Tokyo shares up 0.9 percent. Chinese shares gained about 0.1 percent.

The dollar was helped by a late rise in low-risk U.S. Treasury yields and the 10-year not is currently yielding 2.43 percent, up 1.6 basis points. German 10-year yields have followed suit, up 1.5 bps at 0.44 percent. Lower-rated Italian equivalents are underperforming, with yields up 4 bps at 2.47 percent.

Gold, another perceived safe haven, is down 0.1 percent at $1,243 an ounce, due to the stronger dollar. Among other commodities, copper is down 0.2 percent at $5,800 a tonne, as a strike at the world’s biggest copper mine appeared to be ending. Oil was up slightly after Saudi Arabia reduced supplies to the United States. Still only $50.68 a barrel, however.

Emerging market equities were steady on the day and set to end the week marginally in the black, with investors on the sidelines ahead of a vote in the U.S. on Trump’s healthcare bill.

The Russian rouble was trading flat ahead of a central bank meeting at which 15 out of 25 analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to hold rates at 10 percent. However, the decision is seen as a finely balanced one as inflation has eased to 4.6 percent, which is close to the bank’s 4 percent target and some see the possibility of a 25 basis points cut. Russian officials have stepped up their verbal interventions in recent days claiming the rouble is overvalued. The rouble has firmed 6.8 percent so far this year to 57.4 against the dollar.

Chinese mainland shares rose 0.8 percent to 3-1/2 month highs with strong gains in the infrastructure sector, and Indian shares gained 0.4 percent after the finance minister said the government would soon announce new measures to tackle non-performing assets. The Turkish lira firmed 0.2 percent but the South African rand lost 0.3 percent against the dollar, off a 20-month high hit on Thursday as the recent rally ran out of steam.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)