LONDON From his seat in the Trump Tower, the U.S. President-elect has used a couple of media interviews to set out the draft of a foreign policy. For Europe, it really puts the cat among the pigeons, reaffirming past comments about an "obsolete" NATO, tying the end of Russian sanctions to nuclear disarmament and seeing Brexit as a potentially "great thing" that will see Britain escape a Europe run by Germany for Germany's benefit. Perhaps many of these lines won't survive much beyond his inauguration in a few days time, after which he will be surrounded by an administration and hemmed in by Congress. But they underline just how unpredictable the next few months and years could be for those doing business with him.

Sterling has slid to three-month lows on the assumption that Prime Minister Theresa May will on Tuesday set out plans for a Brexit that will be "hard" in all but name. The logic is that she has already made clear her "red lines" -- controlling EU immigration and escaping the purview of the European Court of Justice -- and that those mean the UK cannot plausibly expect to get full access to the EU single market. Add to that, media reports that she will hint that Britain will not even seek to remain in Europe's customs union (in which non-EU Turkey participates, for example) plus Finance Minister Philip Hammond's warning that Britain could establish itself as a low-tax haven in competition with continental Europe and you get the picture. May might seek to correct or nuance some of these assumptions in the speech itself, but expect a bumpy 48 hours for sterling.

Adding to complications for May could be Northern Ireland. The resignation last week of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness effectively toppled its devolved government. Her Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire will be obliged to dissolve the assembly and call new elections if McGuinness' Sinn Fein party fails to name a replacement for him by a 1700 GMT deadline.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

The gloves seem to have come off in the Brexit negotiations and sterling has been clobbered. A plethora of weekend interviews and leaks ahead of PM May's much-trumpeted speech on Tuesday on the government's stance has conspired to send the pound below $1.20 for the first time since early October's flash crash. Euro/sterling has risen above 0.88 for the first time since November. If the weekend reports are anything to go by, May will indicate the UK's willingness to leave the single market as an opening gambit when talks are triggered in March. Reinforcing those reports, finance minister Hammond told the German press that the UK would be prepared to use corporate tax cuts as a way of offsetting any single market restrictions imposed by the rest of the EU – comments described the opposition Labour leader Corbyn as being those of an impending trade war. All initial posturing perhaps, but the currency markets are quickly discounting the risk of hard talking over the coming weeks and a definite leaning toward "hard" Brexit. With U.S. markets closed for MLK day later, Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President will inevitably dominate markets all week – with some of the big bets on a fiscal stimulus and reflation being pared back until more detail of economic policies emerge. But Trump's trade threats continue to resound, with his weekend interviews warning Germany on 'one-way' bilateral trade, questioning the future of NATO and the EU and favouring bilateral trade links with Britain to support Brexit. Talk of Trump tariffs will only feed global trade fears although, perhaps ironically, the broadside against the EU may well have the effect of uniting many continental Europeans in what is a pivotal election year across the continent.

Elsewhere on currency markets, sterling's losses helped the dollar index higher -- even though the 'safe haven' yen outperformed and dollar/yen dipped below 104, ensuring the Nikkei underperformed a poor performance in Asia stock markets generally. Treasury yields are higher with the U.S. markets out. European bond markets were dominated by a jump in Italian yields after DBRS cut the Italian sovereign to BBB. In keeping with the tone from Asia, European stocks are expected to open about half a percent lower -- with the FTSE 100 expected to buck that trend due to sterling's weakness.

