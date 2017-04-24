Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, gestures after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

LONDON France's two-round election system has done its job if only by presenting voters with a stark and clear choice for the second round in two weeks' time.

The internationalist, liberal Emmanuel Macron and the protectionist, nativist Marine Le Pen, have polar opposite views on how to deal with big contemporary challenges ranging from terrorism to technology. Whereas voters in Britain and the United States have in the past year favoured variants of the protectionist/nativist response, France now looks set to go the other direction and back Macron.

Yet even if he wins, and even accounting for recent setbacks to far-right parties in the Netherlands and Germany, it would be too early to conclude that the populist wave is over. Macron goes into the second round largely thanks to the post-Francois Hollande collapse of the Socialist Party and the scandal-ridden campaign of Francois Fillon. Many voters remain ill-at-ease with his lack of political experience and unconvinced by his manifesto.

His job now is two-fold: he must use the next two weeks to bring as much of the country as he can behind him and achieve a high score in the May 7 second round - preferably at or above the 65 percent which pollsters are currently giving him. That would start to answer the questions about his legitimacy and lay to rest the idea that he is "president by default".

The second task is just as hard. Although his "En Marche" movement is impressive, it has yet to acquire the machinery of established political parties whose job is to deliver workable majorities in parliament. Assuming he wins, Macron will have to forge a new centrist consensus out of the car-wreck of France's broken two-party system. If and only if he can do that and go on to produce results - tackling unemployment and social exclusion - will the populist wave be calmed.

MARKETS AT 0655 GMT

Austria, the Netherlands and now France – has the wave of anti-euro, ring-wing populism in Europe that many had extrapolated from the Brexit and Trump victories last year been overstated? Certainly the growing scepticism of opinion polling looks to have been exaggerated at least, with both French and Dutch pollsters spot on in their final assessments of voter intentions in the weeks ahead of both elections.

Pro-EU centrist Macron was the leading candidate in Sunday’s first round of France’s presidential elections and now overwhelming favourite to defeat far-right candidate Le Pen in May 7’s runoff. With the backing of all mainstream conservative and socialist parties, Macron is already up to 30 percentage points ahead in many opinion polls against historical margins of error in polling around French second round voting of 10 percentage points at most. Prediction markets now show him with a more than 90 percentage chance of taking the Elysee in two weeks time.

The relief rally in French, European and global financial markets was clear from about 8pm Sunday evening – concern about the future of the single currency in the event of two anti-euro candidates reaching the second round has dissipated.

That said, pricing for safety had not been that extreme given the pre-vote opinion polling and so a similarly measured reversal is the most likely scenario as we await the second round. Euro/dollar hit its highest since Nov 10 at $1.0940 overnight before settling back this morning about $1.0840 – about 1 percent up from Friday’s close.

One note of caution on getting carried away with the euro exchange rate at least is Thursday’s likely dovish European Central Bank meeting and also U.S. President Trump, yet again, saying he will deliver some outline of his tax cut proposals this Wednesday. European bank stocks meantime are expected to open 5-7 percent higher. Broad euro zone stock indices are expected to open about 2.5 percent higher, as is the French blue-chip index the CAC40.

Most pointedly, euro sovereign debt premia against German bunds have narrowed significantly, with 10-year German/French spreads down to about 45 basis points from more than 60bp on Friday and the two-year equivalent halving from more than 30 bp last week. Italian/German 10-year spreads, seen by many as the best proxy for euro breakup trades, has fallen to 185bp from more than 200 on Friday and is lowest in more than a month at least.

More globally, safety trades everywhere from gold to U.S. Treasuries to the Japanese yen have reversed. Asia bourses and U.S. stock futures are all higher, with Shanghai underperforming on worries about regulation there.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)