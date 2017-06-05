LONDON Campaigning resumes today after the London Bridge attack, with PM Theresa May giving a speech in London and then out meeting voters in West Yorkshire; opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is in the northern city of Carlisle.

Police raids are continuing in the Barking district of east London after a dozen arrests on Sunday and the government's COBRA crisis cell will also meet again this morning.

May's reaction this time around is markedly different to that after the Manchester attack, with her "enough is enough" call for a crackdown on Islamist extremism, both online and on the street. Predecessors including Tony Blair have embarked on similar drives in recent years - for example in pushing a tougher incarceration policy - but have encountered pushback over human rights concerns from both the public and parliament.

Separately, Corbyn has criticised May for being responsible for cuts to policing numbers: while the response time of armed units in central London was lightning fast (eight minutes), other UK cities do not enjoy the same security coverage. How and whether all this will affect the tightening May vs Corbyn race ahead of Thursday will be seen in the first post-attack polls tomorrow.

On the economy, the big numbers today come from the regular PMI surveys, this time focusing on national service sectors. They are seen holding up in France and Germany (0750 GMT) while economists see a dip in the UK. (0830).

MARKETS AT 0655 GMT

World markets have absorbed another weekend of disturbing geopolitics - from the London Bridge attacks to Monday’s decision by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to break all ties with Qatar – without any major fracture as yet at least. Brent crude has bounced back marginally above $50 on the Qatar news, recouping come of last week’s steep losses and taking some of the gloss off last week’s sharp surge in U.S. Treasury bonds after another sub-forecast US payrolls report.

Ten-year U.S. yields steadied about 2.17 percent first thing Monday after plumbing a 7-month low of 2.1440 percent after Friday’s jobs report. The dollar has recovered some of its poise too, with euro/dollar trading at about $1.1268 after hitting a 7-month highs of $1.1285 on Friday. More specifically to the Middle East story, Qatar’s main stock index fell more than 6 percent after the open to its lowest level since January last year.

Back in Britain, as is typical of reactions to terror attacks like Saturday’s, the impact on sterling against either the euro or dollar has been minimal first thing and FTSE100 futures are about 0.2 percent higher. But with Thursday’s election going ahead as planned and with many national opinion polls putting the ruling Conservatives just a few points ahead of the opposition Labour party, the pound is a fraction lower and will be on edge leading up to the election this week.

Despite a decent Chinese service sector report for May released earlier, and another record high for Wall St stocks on Friday, many of the major Asia bourses closed slightly in the red on Monday. Shanghai and HK were down about 0.5 percent, while Tokyo and Seoul were also down - though by less. Many European centres are closed on Monday for the Whitsun or Pentecost holiday, but the main bourses will be open and eurostocks futures were marked about 0.2 percent higher.

