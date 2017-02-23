A leader of political movement Momentum Andras Fekete-Gyor holds one of the boxes consisting over 266,000 signatures from Budapest voters who want a referendum on Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics in Budapest, Hungary February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

LONDON Neither to the left nor to the right, and with just 150 members, Hungary's upstart Momentum movement is the latest to join Europe's swelling anti-establishment ranks which already stretch from Italy's 5-Star to Iceland's Pirates.

Its shock victory in forcing the capital Budapest to abandon its bid for the 2024 Olympic Games has got it dreaming of bigger things: it will turn itself into a political party next month and wants to win seats in parliament at the next election.

It has a long way to climb to trouble Prime Minister Viktor Orban; the political scene is already crowded with left-wing rivals and the nationalist Jobbik party. But it has a charismatic leader in Andras Fekete-Gyor, a lawyer born in 1989 when Hungary escaped Communism, and it knows how to collect signatures for referendums -- that is already a good start these days.

By-elections today in the English towns of Stoke and Copeland will be studied as the latest litmus test of the mood in Britain after the Brexit vote, and particularly for the fortunes of the opposition Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn. Both areas exemplify how Labour has become distanced from its working class heartlands, largely to the benefit of the anti-EU UKIP. Labour still has high hopes of at least keeping Stoke -- in part thanks to an embarrassing series of factual errors made by UKIP leader and candidate Paul Nuttall on his website about his past achievements. Results will start coming out early Friday morning.

Data out this morning confirm German GDP grew 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. More interestingly, they show how the arrival of hundreds of thousands of migrants last year is changing the economy, with government spending now adding to growth as authorities spend billions of euros to house and integrate the new arrivals. At the same time, trade was actually a drag on the economy, subtracting 0.4 points from GDP as imports outweighed exports.

This is a subtle shift away from the export-led German economy of old. But not enough, it must be said, for the European Commission: yesterday it once again criticised Germany's current account surplus as unhealthily large for the euro zone and said there was no real sign of it shrinking.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

World markets seem to have pressed the pause button, with little new guidance from the latest Fed minutes, a torrent of European earnings on the slate and some easing of French election concerns. The Fed minutes spoke of further interest rate rises 'fairly soon' - leaving them plenty of scope on timing but widely interpreted as pointing to June rather than March and in line with existing market pricing. Rising speculation in the debt markets about the chance of French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen winning the French Presidency in May also calmed after veteran French centrist Bayrou threw his weight behind current presidential favourite Macron.

The broadly upbeat earnings season threw up a mixed bag on Thursday, with Barclays missing forecasts but reporting a bigger-than-expected rise in its core capital ratio. Glencore impressed with an 18 pct rise in core 2016 profits. Overnight, despite the Dow Jones eking out another high, the small slip on the S&P500 was enough to switch the mood across Asia bourses too – most of which ended slightly in the red.

European indices are expected to open flat after setting 14-month highs on Wednesday. Euro/dollar gave back some of the post-Bayrou gains but is generally firmer compared with yesterday in the mid-$1.05s. French 10-year bond yields are at their lowest for a week, with most of the attention now drifting to the steep drop this week in German yields and what German and ECB authorities might do about this, to the extent some of that is caused by QE bottlenecks. ECB chief economist Praet and Bundesbank chief Weidmann speak later. Brent crude was steady just above $56.

(editing by Ralph Boulton)