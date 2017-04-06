LONDON With the Czech National Bank's commitment to keep the crown weak having ended last week, some investors are betting the CNB's meeting today will be used to scrap the cap, which has kept the euro trading above 27 Czech crowns.

This is potentially a key moment for the Czech economy - if the currency were to spike as sharply as the Swiss franc did when it was de-pegged from the euro in 2015, the fall-out could be massive. Though the meeting is not scheduled to be on monetary policy, the central bank could decide to change the agenda.

The bank meets every Thursday and the fact that next week's meeting comes a day before the Good Friday holiday has increased speculation of a shift. Consequently the cost of hedging for volatility in the Czech crown against the euro has jumped to its highest in more than nine months.

Britain's ONS statistics agency has said it is looking to see whether it can judge when the economy is heading into recession sooner than it has done in the past. As it stands, British gross domestic product data is produced faster than in almost all other major economies -- but early versions of the numbers contain a large proportion of estimated data.

So far, ONS growth data have not faced any major revisions since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, generally painting a rosy picture of prospects - in contrast to private sector surveys that pointed to a steep downturn. But in 2008 the ONS was three months late in noticing the economy had entered recession and significantly underestimated the size of the downturn.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

World markets suffered quite a whiplash on Wednesday, with an early rise in equity and bond yields due to rising oil prices and a punchy U.S. private sector jobs report later reversed after the Fed’s latest meeting minutes signalled its concern about high stock market valuations and also that it would start running down its giant $4.5 trillion balance sheet of bond holdings as soon as this year.

The reversal was compounded as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said that tax reform, a key element of U.S. President Trump’s economic agenda that has buoyed stock markets since the election, will take longer to accomplish than repealing and replacing the existing healthcare legislation. On top of that, nerves ahead of Trump’s summit with China’s President Xi later added to the caution.

While intraday swings were large, the net moves in markets were relatively contained given the torrent of top-level influences. And the Fed balance sheet news was confusing. Although this signals it will stop reinvesting cash earned from the bond pile back into the market itself, it was slightly puzzling why Treasury yields fell. One assumption is that balance sheet reduction would reduce the 2018 interest rate rise trajectory, even though the probability of a June rate hike has now risen to more than 60 percent.

Wall St stocks ended 0.3 percent lower, while 10-year Treasury yields slipped about 2 basis points to 2.33 percent and the dollar fell too. The Vix volatility gauge and oil prices also fell. Euro/dollar is higher $1.0677. Asia bourses were mostly lower, Tokyo underperformed on the higher yen, but HK and Seoul were down too. Shanghai stocks bucked the trend to end higher.

European stocks are set to open lower too, with one eye on a bounce back in German industrial orders data and several European Central Bank speakers, including ECB chief Mario Draghi, due out later. One eye is also on the Czech central bank meeting with speculation rife of it lifting its cap on the crown.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)