LONDON For years, it was Britain's Conservative Party that was perilously split over Europe. One of the consequences of the June 23 Brexit vote is that it is now the opposition Labour Party which is snagged over Britain's relationship with the EU while the Conservatives have pretty much closed ranks around the prospect of leaving.

That, plus their comfortable majority in parliament, means Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to trigger the Article 50 exit clause is likely to pass pretty much unscathed through the intense parliamentary scrutiny starting today. A raft of amendments, some aimed at stalling the process indefinitely, were proposed ahead of the debate but their chances of passing look thin given that they will get little support from May's own party.

German retail sales unexpectedly dropped in December, despite a projection by Germany's HDE retail association that Christmas sales in Europe's largest economy would reach record levels. The volatile indicator may be something of an outlier, however, with many other euro zone indicators pointing upwards.

The French economy grew by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, picking up speed after a 0.2 percent increase the quarter before. This comes after buoyant data yesterday that showed Spanish growth hitting 3.2 percent and German inflation hitting the ECB target zone of just under two percent.

That sets the tone for the preliminary reading of the euro zone's overall GDP for 2016 today, with Q4 growth seen at around 1.7 percent -- not far short of the performance seen in the United States.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

The biggest drop in six weeks in MSCI’s measure of world stock markets shows how the Trump trade has run into sand worldwide, starved of detail on his macro stimulus and unnerved by the steady stream of controversial and contentious executive orders that have raised public, corporate and international ire in equal measure.

Regardless of the rhetoric from Trump and his opponents, attempts by Citi and others at a dispassionate assessment of the economic impact of his first 10 days in office show negatives offsetting any positives – something that’s inevitably starting to disappoint bulled up expectations.

Tomorrow’s FOMC decision – and the outside chance of signalling toward a March rate hike or QE drain – add to the caution, although the drift lower in Treasury yields and the dollar show where the main concerns lie and the ViX ‘fear index’ of US equity volatility and stirred again to pop up just shy of 12 pct. Yet despite the Trump obsession, much of the more interesting market moves over the past 24 hours have come in Europe.

European sovereign debt yields all pushed higher on Monday on a mix of rising German inflation election angst, French election anxiety and the return of ‘Grexit’ to the news headlines. Although the jump in German inflation to 1.9 pct came in a sliver below forecasts, its rise was reinforced by a bigger-than-consensus jump in French January inflation to 1.6 pct – a number likely matched by the overall euro zone flash release later. Draghi speaks in Frankfurt later and will likely play a straight bat, but German noises about a rethink the ECB’s QE campaign will likely grow louder the longer these types of numbers continue and into the German elections later in the year.

And perhaps the economic factoid of the morning will be flash euro zone GDP, which – if it comes in on forecast – will at 0.5 pct quarter-on-quarter growth show the bloc growing faster than the United States in the final quarter of 2016. That’s not in either the popular or the even typical market narrative.

On Greece, the surge in sovereign debt yields on Monday – with two-year yields up about 300bp - shows the scale of latest concerns about IMF involvement in the third bailout, big gaps between the Fund and the EU on budget forecasts and debt relief and reports in the German press about German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble’s continued preference for a ‘Grexit’ from the euro. Elsewhere, the euro and dollar are basically flat into the European open, Brent crude is a touch higher and Japan’s Nikkei fell more than 1 pct on Wall St’s drop and after the Bank of Japan left policy settings unchanged. European stocks are expected to open flat to firmer.

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)