Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the centre-right, visits a neighborhood as he campaigns in Tourcoing, France, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Forward !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a political rally in Toulon, France February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LONDON French presidential contender Emmanuel Macron, an independent pro-reform centrist, holds a rally today aimed at the estimated 300,00-400,000 French nationals who live in London -- an international-minded constituency that in theory should be rich pickings for him.

It bears repeating that every vote is going to count in a presidential race that is looking tighter by the minute. Polls show the National Front's Marine Le Pen will comfortably win the first round with around 27 percent of a highly fragmented vote, before going on to lose the second-round run-off whether she faces Macron or the conservative contender, Francois Fillon.

But for the first time, one survey yesterday suggested she could score above 40 percent of the second-round vote whoever she faced. French bond yields keep rising.

Some progress was made on Greece yesterday as Athens and its international lenders agreed to let teams of experts work out new reforms to Greek pensions, income tax and labour market.

One Greek official insisted the extra reforms would be fiscally neutral -- in other words, not piling on more of the austerity that has contributed to a worsening of poverty in the country – but the precise details are not sorted out.

There are still disagreements between the euro zone and the IMF on whether Greece's debt is sustainable but at this stage any consensus is a step forward. Next up are talks between Germany's Angela Merkel and the IMF's Christine Lagarde on Wednesday.

MARKETS

The early pulses for world markets cut both ways. While HSBC’s surprisingly large pre-tax profit slump sent the banking giant’s shares down more than 3 percent in Hong Kong trading, the mood in Shanghai is increasingly upbeat as Chinese stock indices hit their highest levels in almost 3 months.

In the absence of Wall Street overnight because of the Presidents Day holiday, Asia markets are setting in the tone. The HSBC shock, albeit ascribed to one-off factors, may be the bigger influence coming into European hours however given that the dual-listed London/HK stock has been one of the star performers since the Brexit referendum last June with gains of more than 50 percent, twice that of the broader European banking indices since then.

After a flat start to the week, European indices and the FTSE100 are marked lower on Tuesday. More broadly, Europe’s start to the week has been filled with political nerves and jittery markets.

UK markets will be watching Bank of England chief Mark Carney's testimony to parliament later today on the latest BoE inflation report. Sterling has started the week in the back foot, with Carney expected to be fairly neutral on the inflation outlook while tilting less dovish than previously at the margin.

Global flash PMIs for February dominate the data slates.

On stock markets, miners will be in focus after BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend, while Anglo American reported a 25 percent rise in annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and said it would resume dividend payments by the end of 2017. Their shares are seen up around 2 percent.

Other possible stock movers: Telefonica to sell up to 40 percent of Telxius to KKR for 1.3 billion euros; Wiese misses out as Steinhoff and Shoprite scrap merger; Hotelier IHG posts higher profit, to return $400 million to investors.

Emerging equities held steady near 19-mth highs, but currencies were mainly weaker in the face of a strengthening dollar. Chinese mainland stocks closed at near 3-month highs helped by reports that pension funds will begin pumping money into the market as early as this week.

Korean stocks also finished near a 20-month high, and Turkish and Russian stocks were gainers, up around 0.25 percent.

The South African rand was down 0.4 percent against the dollar as markets awaited Wednesday’s budget speech. On Monday Finance Minister Gordhan said he saw “green shoots” of growth in the economy but warned of a “difficult political year”. The central bank’s leading business cycle indicator rose by 0.7 percent month on month in December as the price of dollar-based commodity exports rose.

