LONDON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip a meeting with NATO foreign ministers next month in order to stay home for a visit by China's president and will go to Russia later in April, U.S. officials have told Reuters of an itinerary which many see as giving Moscow priority over them.

Tillerson intends to miss what would have been his first meeting of the 28 NATO allies on April 5-6 in Brussels so that he can attend President Donald Trump's expected April 6-7 talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. If true, that is bound to feed concerns in Europe that Trump's scepticism about NATO is spreading to the rest of his administration.

A snap opinion poll of audience reactions to last night's French presidential TV debate suggests Emmanuel Macron consolidated his position as frontrunner. Twenty-nine percent of viewers thought Macron was the most convincing, ahead of the leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon with 20 percent, while Marine Le Pen and conservative Francois Fillon were tied in third place. That is hardly conclusive - and there are two more to go - but a sense of relief in financial markets has tightened the yield spread between French and German bonds this morning.

The death of former IRA commander Martin McGuinness, a key figure throughout five decades of conflict and peace in Northern Ireland, was widely expected after a long illness but still has a sense of the end of an era about it.

His resignation as deputy first minister in January led to the collapse of the region's power-sharing government. But then a new generation of his Sinn Fein party leaders went on to achieve unprecedented gains in the ensuing snap election, depriving the pro-British political camp of an overall majority for the first time since the partition of Ireland in 1921. It is ironic that Brexit has reignited talk of the united Ireland that McGuinness strove to bring into being.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

World markets continued to be buffeted at the margins by political developments while sustaining their overall optimism on global economic activity and inflation. Wall Street stocks have edged lower again as the timeline for details on a U.S. fiscal stimulus get pushed back and amid fears President Donald Trump’s administration will get bogged down amid the latest FBI investigations into its links with Russia and pre-election hacking aimed at influencing the outcome of the election.

The prospect of a “phenomenal” tax-cutting plan within weeks has ebbed at least. And with the Fed seemingly happy with market pricing of three interest rates rises this year, some of the wind seems to have come out of the ‘Trumpflation’ sails – the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields have fallen back further overnight.

Despite the U.S. protectionist threat, emerging markets are the big beneficiaries of the softer dollar and T-bond yields and MSCI emerging equities index have has hit another 21-month high in what’s set to be an eight-session winning streak. Asia bourses were firmer on Tuesday, with Shanghai, HK and Seoul all higher.

On the other hand, political tensions in Europe will have eased a bit since last night’s first French presidential TV debate, which reinforced expectations that independent, centrist Macron will defeat far right candidate Le Pen in an election runoff in May. According to snap polls taken after the debate, the favourite Macron was seen to come out on top and commentators reckoned that there were no major gaffes at least to upset his opinion poll ratings.

Euro/dollar has risen to its highest in a month just under $1.08 and the French/German 10-year sovereign bond spread has tightened to about 63 basis points. After slipping on Monday’s announcement of May 29 as the day the UK government would trigger Brexit negotiations, sterling has steadied against the weaker dollar early today – although weaker against the euro.

With one eye on the surprisingly hawkish Bank of England meeting last week, traders will focus on the release of February UK inflation numbers later than are expected to show headline inflation top the Bank’s 2 percent target. BoE chief Carney speaks with NY Fed chief Dudley in London later. Brent crude prices were higher on Tuesday, touching $52 in early trade.

It’s a big day for Deutsche Bank, whose shares were down more than 10 percent in pre-market as the subscription period for its mammoth 8 billion euro capital increase is set to begin.

And autos stocks will be in focus: annual results are due from Porsche SE, the company controlling Volkswagen, after reports 79-year-old former chief executive Ferdinand Piech is negotiating to sell much of his stake to the Porsche family. Rival BMW also posts results today.

Other company news/potential stock movers: BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking; Shell to drill new wells by end-2018 to shore up Australia gas supply; British Airways gives staff payout after missed bonus payments - Bloomberg; LVMH buys Maison Francis Kurkdjian stake in luxury perfume push; Dutch provinces oppose Akzo Nobel takeover, fear job losses; Builder Bellway to raise dividend as half-year profits rise; Striking union at BHP's Escondida says it is open to further conversations; VW clan aims for quick deal over Ferdinand Piech's shares - source

A subdued dollar and US Treasury yields near 2-1/2 week lows allow emerging stocks to approach near two year highs for their eighth straight day of gains though currencies soften after hitting multi-month highs. HK-listed Chinese shares lead the gains to hit the highest since Aug 2015.

Russian bond yields hit the lowest in more than three years ahead of Friday's central bank meeting at which many expect the bank to start turning dovish.

Markets are waiting to see if the Nigerian central bank decision will yield any clues on FX liberalization; interest rates are expected to stay on hold. Zloty pulls back 0.2 percent after hitting 7 month highs vs euro.

Morocco also holds a central bank meeting

(Editing by Gareth Jones)