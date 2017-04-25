Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, poses for a selfie after a ceremony at a monument in memory of mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915, in Paris, France, April 24, 2017 . REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

LONDON The latest poll for the May 7 runoff of France's presidential election has Emmanuel Macron beating Marine Le Pen by a solid 64-36, but don't expect Le Pen to go down without a fight.

Last night she tweeted that she was temporarily stepping down as head of the National Front to be (in her own words) "above party politics" in the race for the Elysee Palace.

What exactly she means by that is anyone's guess. Officially, Le Pen has long stated she is not the official FN candidate but simply an independent backed by the FN - a distinction that fools no one. This is probably an attempt to distance her campaign yet further from the still-toxic party as she seeks to broaden her appeal in the next two weeks.

Most agree it is an uphill battle: she will somehow have to tailor a message that attracts both those who voted for the hard-left Jean-Luc Melenchon and the socially conservative Francois Fillon. She has made it clear that a key part of her strategy will be to attack Macron as elitist and soft on security.

A couple of days ahead of the ECB's next rate-setting meeting, the prospect of a Macron win is leading to growing speculation that this will allow the central bank more room to start tapering QE.

The logic goes that it reduces the political risk which ECB President Mario Draghi has long cited as a factor in his decision-making, so allowing for more focus on the more benign aspects of the euro zone macro story - low interest rates, a weak euro and stronger domestic demand. The consensus is that it is still too early for any decisive step by the central bank - but many are banking on some signal of a shift at the next meeting in June.

With French political risk dissipating, or at least parked for a week or so, world markets are now quickly switching to the other pressing issues.

Top of the agenda is what U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned ‘big tax reform and tax reduction’ announcement will contain on Wednesday, with the White House indicating he has directed aides to move quickly on cutting corporate taxes to 15 percent from 35 percent. Given that disappointment over the lack of detail on Trump’s much-vaunted fiscal stimulus plans has seen U.S. and global reflation trades go into reverse in recent weeks, this may buoy hopes again, in the slipstream of ebbing European political risks.

What Trump says on Wednesday is not necessarily what he will be able to deliver and all indications are that comprehensive tax reform could take at least the rest of the year – but it has helped draw a line under risk markets, also partly unnerved by the approach on Friday of the U.S. government funding deadline and debt ceiling.

What’s more, eyes now also shift to the packed U.S. Q1 earnings calendar this week – one of the busiest in years. Almost 80 percent of firms reported so far have beaten forecasts and aggregate annual earnings growth is now running as high as 11 percent. It’s a busy earnings week in Europe too, with an impressive start that is expected to see Q1 growth of more than 7 percent.

As the dust settles on the first round results of France’s election then, it’s significant that the rally in French, European and global equities has been sustained overnight, led largely by the surge in financial and banking stocks. Wall St closed up more than 1 percent, with the ViX equity volatility gauge plunging to its lowest since mid March.

Asia bourses followed on from that, with gains of more than 1 percent in Tokyo’s Nikkei as well as in Hong Kong and Seoul. Shanghai underperformed those, eking out gains of only 0.1 percent amid nervousness about another clampdown on leverage in the shadow banking system.

After some of the biggest one-day gains in five years on Monday, euro stocks are expected to extend those slightly further on Tuesday. Euro/dollar has also sustained most of Monday’s gains and is pushing back close to $1.09 in early trading. French two-year debt premia with Germany have halved since last week and remain just 10-15 basis points early Tuesday. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields meantime are buoyed about 2.29 percent and Brent crude oil prices are pushing higher again.

