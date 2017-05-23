Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena in northern England where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Super

Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON British police say a suicide bomber was behind the attack at a pop concert in Manchester that killed at least 22, some of whom were children.

Campaigning for the June 8 election has been suspended and the government's security committee is meeting this morning on what is the deadliest assault on British soil since suicide bombings on London's transport system in July 2005.

As Germany inches closer to its September election, a poll has for the first time suggested a coalition between Angela Merkel's conservatives and the liberal, pro-business FDP would be possible. That would release her from the often awkward grand coalition she currently has with the centre-left SPD and renew the alliance she had from 2009-2013 which dominated German politics throughout much of the 1980s and 1990s. Still a long way to go, but this points at a possible new twist.

Euro zone finance ministers failed to agree on debt relief for Greece with the International Monetary Fund on Monday and did not release new loans to Athens. That said they came close enough in talks to aim for both deals at their next meeting in three weeks. While that should be enough to make sure Athens gets fresh cash to avoid a default in July, short-term debt yields have spiked this morning.

MARKETS AT 0655 GMT

For all the shock and grief, the recent history of terror attacks such as the one in Manchester overnight show no durable impact on domestic or world markets as there’s no evidence they alter economic activity or behaviour for any significant length of time.

The political and security impacts may be long-lasting, and further bomb scares and evacuations around the UK have been reported this morning. But sterling and FTSE futures have reacted calmly yet again early on Tuesday. The pound is hovering just below $1.30, where it traded this time yesterday morning and having flipped back and forth about that level over the past 24 hours. FTSE100 futures are unchanged.

More broadly, Monday saw another strong rebound on Wall St, with the S&P500 up more than 0.5 percent and the Vix volatility gauge back below 11 percent despite continued wobbles in the dollar due to the mounting investigation into links between U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and Russia surrounding last November’s election.

The refusal of Trump’s recently sacked national security adviser Michael Flynn to testify or pass documents to Congress was the last twist overnight as Trump prepares to move from Israel to Rome later on Tuesday during a week-long international trip.

Trump’s 2018 budget proposals released last night detail $3.6 trillion in government spending cuts over 10 years, mostly in areas such as healthcare and food assistance programmes and slightly less than many banks had forecast. The plans sees growth rising to 3.0 percent by 2022, inflation at 2.3 percent and the 10-year Treasury note at 3.8 percent. With Fed funds futures pricing back up to showing a 75 percent chance of a rate rise in early June, the attention now turns to the release of U.S. and global flash business surveys for May later today.

Euro/dollar has steadied just above $1.12 after Monday’s fresh 6-month highs when German Chancellor Merkel indicated the euro was “too weak” due to loose European Central Bank monetary policy – a sensitive comment ahead of this week’s G7 summit in Sicily.

It was a down day for most Asia bourses earlier, with Seoul outperforming and ending in the black. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields are slightly lower as Brent crude oil prices slipped back below $54 ahead of Thursday’s OPEC meeting.

Although Greece’s short-dated government bond yields jumped about 25 basis points meantime after its chief creditors failed to agree a debt relief deal at late Monday’s euro group finance ministers meeting in Brussels, disappointing many who felt a quick agreement would open the way for a possible return of Greece to the bond markets as soon as July. The talks are expected to now drag on until next month.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)