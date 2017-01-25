LONDON A new twist has emerged in France's presidential race as the frontrunner, conservative Francois Fillon, acknowledged his wife had worked for him when he was a legislator.

That in itself is not illegal but satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine has reported there was no proof she did any work for him -- in other words, it may have been a fake job, much used by France's political elite over the years to supplement family incomes. Fillon denies this, but watch for National Front's Marine Le Pen to make a big deal over the issue.

Lots to pore over after Germany's Sigmar Gabriel announced he would not run for the centre-left Social Democrat's (SPD) ticket in September's general election where Angela Merkel is vying for a new term.

Gabriel has been the collateral damage in a grand coalition with Merkel's conservatives that has not worked in the SPD's favour. At least the person who will replace him, Martin Schulz, will have a fresh start.

Some commentators suggest it also brings closer the possibility that the SPD could envisage a broad coalition with other left-wing allies and the ecologist Greens as a way of unseating Merkel.

British PM Theresa May is up in parliament for her regular question time today to pick through the aftermath of yesterday's Supreme Court ruling that she must have recourse to the assembly in triggering the Article 50 Brexit clause. Opposition parties are already preparing a raft of amendments that could yet set the plan of invoking Article 50 by end-March off course.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

The S&P500, Nasdaq, US bond yields and the dollar all perked up again over the past 24 hours as the Trump reflation trade has been partially reignited. Some details on his infrastructure spending plans are coming through, with orders on starting the controversial Keystone pipeline and also auto sector meetings on domestic job creation.

The Wall St stock indices set new records after gaining more than half a percent as Q4 earnings are pointing to the strongest growth in more than two years. The ViX equity market volatility gauge is back down near recent lows about 11 pct.

The dollar’s rally has been a bit more tentative and spluttered again in Asia overnight. More broadly Trump’s economic messages were again offset with broadsides against refugees and immigrants from Middle Eastern countries, a wall with Mexico and continued warnings on trade with the rest of the world.

All in all, markets are far more hesitant on the new direction than they were late last year or even in early January. Euro/dollar remains above $1.07 despite the pullback, with eyes on ECB signals about the longevity of its existing QE plan and a 30-year bund sale today.

The firmer dollar against the yen also saw Japan’s Nikkei 225 outperform in Asia – helped by positive data on Japanese exports. Sterling was left broadly flat after Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling against the UK government that insists parliament needs to have a say in triggering Brexit. The judgement was as expected, with possible vetoes for the regional assemblies dismissed.

The focus now shifts to how parliamentarians and different parties might frustrate the Brexit processes with amendments and delays, and also to the possibility of Scotland tabling another referendum on secession – although the signals on Tuesday were that was not imminent at least.

Turkey’s lira resumed its slide after the central bank hesitated on Tuesday in tightening monetary policy, leaving many key interest rates unchanged in favour of more flexibility in setting daily liquidity rates higher and lower relative to market conditions.

European stocks are expected to open about half a percent lower, with strong earnings reports from the likes of Logitech and Santander helping off Tuesday’s BT-inspired gloom on the corporate updates. German Jan Ifo is the big data release this morning, with UK CBI orders data of interest too. Brent crude is steady above $55.

