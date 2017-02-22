LONDON The mood among German business, as measured by the Ifo survey due out today at 0900 GMT, may not be quite as ebullient as recent read-outs on the eurozone economy may suggest.

Economists polled by Reuters expect on average a slight dip for February - nothing to worry unduly about, but nowhere near as upbeat as yesterday's purchasing managers indexes around the 19-member euro zone. Among other things, they showed optimism on future employment prospects growing at its fastest since August 2007, propelled by strong demand.

It may yet be some time before this starts feeding through into improvements in the "real economy" that make a difference to people's lives. But ironically, it adds to signs that the eurozone economy may finally be coming good - just as the region's politics are looking more uncertain than they have done for years. That disconnect is reflected in the markets - European stocks are being pulled up by the economy just as politics weigh the euro down.

Veteran French centrist politician Francois Bayrou, known in France as the perennial also-ran, is due to announce if he will run as a candidate in the presidential election. That by itself will set few pulses racing; the real question is who will gain from his core vote of around six percent if he decides not to run. Either Emmanuel Macron or Francois Fillon might hope to benefit, and with things as close as they are, that could decide which one of them makes it to the second round to stand against Marine Le Pen.

In Dublin, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny - who has already said he will not lead his party into an election due next year - is expected to tell a meeting of his Fine Gael party when he will step down, likely setting up an April leadership contest.

Kenny heads a minority government that has become increasingly unstable and only narrowly survived a vote of no-confidence last week over its handling of a policing scandal. Now 65, he has been party leader since 2002 and prime minister since 2011. He is expected to hand over to a much younger leader - the main contenders are 44-year old Housing Minister Simon Coveney and 38-year-old Social Protection Minster Leo Varadkar.

Markets

MSCI’s index of world stock markets has barrelled to record highs again – its year-to-date gains of 5.8 percent already exceed the full year of 2016. The simplest of drivers is the continuing upside surprises for economic and corporate activity across the world. Renewed flows to emerging markets joined the record-breaking run on Wall Street, and the eye-catching acceleration in business growth in the euro zone this month has brought Germany’s DAX and the euro STOXX50 index to their highest levels since 2015. For all the European election jitters in the euro government bond markets, equity investors are fading all of that out and focusing squarely on the incoming growth and earnings numbers.

The latest fillip on Wall Street, meantime, was helped by strong retail numbers from Wal-Mart and upbeat earnings from home improvement firm Home Depot. Despite a lack of detail yet, Trump’s tax cut and spending promises merely underline the bullishness. Tuesday’s underwhelming U.S. service sector survey aside, the full domestic and global picture is clearly encouraging the hawks at the Fed, and speaker after speaker seems to want to keep three hikes this year on the table as well as the possibility of a move as soon as next month.

The dollar’s latest surge worldwide certainly reflects that, even though more subdued US Treasury yields reflect the slightly puzzling futures market pricing that still shows a less than 20 percent chance of a Fed rate rise next month.

On the flipside in Europe, a mix of French electoral nerves, ECB bond-buying bottlenecks and upcoming collateral rule changes has seen German two-year government yields sink to new record lows of minus 0.877 pct again this morning – pushing the two-year bund/US T-note spread to its widest since 2000, at 212 basis points.

That spread widening best explains the latest drop in euro/dollar to its lowest in a month close to $1.05. Helped by the strong economic reading, decent earnings and weaker euro, European stock markets are expected to start in positive territory this morning after broad gain across Asia earlier. Brent crude is firmer at just below $57.

