Michel Barnier, Chief Negotiator for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON In the first public comments since Britain confirmed it would trigger the two-year process of leaving the European Union next week, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier is scheduled to make a 1500 GMT speech at the Committee of the Regions, an EU body grouping local authorities from member states.

With the Article 50 trigger a week away, there will be a lot of attention on how far he goes in laying down the EU side's conditions and red lines.

Is the migrant issue coming back into focus? The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported yesterday that 6,000 migrants have been rescued on the central Mediterranean between North Africa and Italy in the last few days as greater numbers take that route in warmer weather.

Most of the new arrivals are sub-Saharan Africans and coming from Libya to Italy, after the deal between the European Union and Turkey a year ago largely shut down that route.

The overall numbers are still nothing like last year's, but the death rate is higher given the treacherous Mediterranean crossing. With famine this year increasingly adding to the problems of African countries, there is concern that the numbers will keep rising.

The Scottish parliament will vote today to demand a second independence referendum. This is essentially a demand for British Prime Minister Theresa May to open talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over a referendum, but May is planning to reject discussions. So who moves where next?

MARKETS

Is this the market shakeout many have feared? Have investors finally lost faith in the "Trumpflation" trade? Or is this stock market jolt just a gradual realization that U.S. President Trump’s long promised fiscal stimulus will be later and less "phenomenal" than investors had bet on, especially as the new administration struggles with everything from pushing a new healthcare plan through a sceptical Congress to FBI investigations over its pre-election links with Russia?

Nerves are jangling either way. The S&P500 recorded its first daily loss of more than 1 percent on Tuesday for the first time since October 11, a month before Trump’s election. Wall Street’s "fear index" of implied stock market volatility jumped to its highest in a month, eyeing the highs of mid-January just above 13 percent. The DXY dollar index recoiled more than half a percent against a basket of the world’s most traded currencies – sending euro/dollar back above $1.08 to its highest level of year.

In keeping with the fading Trumpflation trade, oil and copper prices slipped lower, too, and Brent is hovering just above $50 per barrel. Recently buoyant emerging equities turned tail too, with Asia bourses falling heavily in the wake of Wall St. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost more than 2 percent. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s latest survey of fund managers showed more investors on balance think world equities are overvalued than at any point since 2000. Economic surprise indices around the world remain positive but have levelled off or are falling now as the expectations bar rises.

The flipside for the ebbing dollar this week has been an independent lift for the euro from easing European political tensions. Far-right populist parties urging euro breakup are, so far this year, failing to gain the sort of electoral traction many had speculated about since last year’s Brexit vote and U.S. election. Last week’s Dutch elections and Monday’s French Presidential election TV debate showed far-right candidates trailing more pro-EU centrist figures. What’s more, the premium on U.S. 10-year bond yields over German equivalents fell to its lowest since November at 195 basis points early Wednesday.

The dollar has also retreated against sterling, which surged more than 1 percent since early Tuesday to briefly top $1.25 after news of a jump in UK inflation to 2.3 percent - above forecasts and above the Bank of England’s target for the first time since 2013.

Gilt yields jumped and the FTSE underperformed due to the higher pound. Even though BoE chief Carney said the central bank would not overreact to one month’s data, sterling has been buoyed since last week’s relatively hawkish BoE meeting minutes. Traders are wary that an interest rate rise may come on to the horizon if the central bank fears sterling weakness surrounding Brexit talks will only exaggerate the inflation picture further and squeeze already flat real wage growth. But the potential hit to consumption from that cocktail leaves the BoE in a bind and the prospect of some form of "stagflation" looms large.

(Editing by Larry King)