Daily Briefing: Russia sanctions and Poland - snags for EU

LONDON (Reuters) - A tricky day lies ahead for the European Commission. It is due to debate what to do after the U.S. House of Representatives voted last night to slap new sanctions on Russia, a move that could rebound negatively on a number of European companies.

The Commission has warned of hitting back with retaliatory measures of its own, all the while knowing that it needs unanimity among the EU's 28 member states to do so. That will be difficult given that one of the possible victims of the sanctions is the Nordstream 2 pipeline set to bring Russian natural gas to western Europe - a project which a number of east European countries would only be too glad to see the back of.

It will face a similar dilemma when the discussion gets round to Poland's attempt to impose more political oversight on its own judiciary, a move which Brussels believes is fundamentally anti-democratic. Two of the laws have been vetoed unexpectedly by Poland's President Andrzej Duda on Monday, which means the Commission's reaction may be slightly more muted, but the EU executive is still expected to make clear its concerns.

Once again, however, it knows it will ultimately come up against the unanimity rule if it ever has to follow through with sanctions on Warsaw - whose ally Hungary can be relied on to veto them. Those that complain about the Commission being an "all-powerful" unelected body issuing diktats to the rest of Europe may note that in many areas of its business, national vetoes still carry the day.

It's rare in Europe to see a sitting prime minister called to court as a witness in a graft trial. That is what Wednesday offers for Spain's Mariano Rajoy, who won a second term last October on a severely diminished mandate after a series of corruption scandals tainted his PP party.

This trial delves into allegations that city councils received illegal financing from a network of companies. Rajoy will be grilled about what he knew of the affair and his party's role in it. Although the hearing is likely to have no immediate impact for Rajoy, the slow-burn consequence of the graft story is that his PP has been losing support - despite the fact that it should be enjoying the fruits of Spain's strong economic recovery.

MARKETS

1. If the world economy is about to roll over in the second half of the year, as some suspect, then someone forgot to tell German businesses and American consumers. Germany’s Ifo business survey showed confidence soaring to record highs in July amid what its economists described as a ‘euphoric’ mood in German industry. U.S. surveys, meantime, showed consumer confidence levels jumping to near 16-year highs this month amid plentiful jobs.

Someone’s also kept the ‘slowdown script’ from oil markets, where despite some alarming headlines about the banning of diesel and petrol car sales after 2040 in the UK, prevailing supply dynamics have pushed Brent crude prices back above $50 for the first time since early June – and now registering year-on-year gains of some 13 percent.

The generally upbeat Q2 earnings season so far is also sending fairly positive signals about global economic activity. Caterpillar shares surged 5.9 percent after the heavy equipment maker, whose businesses depend on growth in China, Europe and around the world as much the United States, raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year.

The whole picture was enough to see the S&P500 and the MSCI World index set new record highs on Tuesday, with Wall St’s main equity volatility gauge setting a new 24-year low just above 9 percent. Added to the trade was a flicker of hope that U.S. President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda, including his fiscal stimulus plans, could be revived after the U.S. Senate voted narrowly to re-open the debate on healthcare reform.

U.S. Treasury yields are back above 2.30 percent, with one eye on the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision and statement later for clues to when it will reduce its balance sheet and any signals on a possible December interest rate rise. Markets still only ascribe a 50/50 chance to a third rate rise by year end. The Fed meeting, upbeat July U.S. business and consumer surveys and the slight chance of healthcare reform revival have all helped shore up the ailing dollar, whose DXY index is up 0.15 percent this morning.

On the fifth anniversary of ECB chief Mario Draghi’s ‘whatever it takes’ speech, which marked the nadir of 2012’s euro zone financial crisis, euro/dollar has slipped back from near 2-year highs against the dollar having failed to hold a brief foray above $1.17 – a whisker from the rate at which it was launched in 1999.

European stocks are expected to open slightly lower after a marginally positive session among the major Asia bourses, where Seoul underperformed slightly. Steady sterling will eye UK Q2 GDP numbers out later – the first of the G7 economies to report GDP for the last quarter.

2. As worries swirled around the autos sector, which fell sharply on Monday after allegations of a cartel surfaced, results from Daimler and Peugeot gave a read-out on their underlying health. Daimler’s second-quarter profit undershot expectations despite record sales in its high-end Mercedes-Benz segment. PSA Group, which makes Peugeot and Citroen cars, meanwhile set a new record for profitability thanks to pricing gains which made up for weaker sales volumes in Europe and China.

3. Second quarter European corporate earnings are expected to increase 7.1 percent year-on-year, while second-quarter revenue is seen increasing 3.5 percent year-on-year, according to Thomson Reuters data. A stronger euro, fading momentum in macroeconomic growth indicators and tougher comparatives this quarter were weighing on company earnings growth thus far, with fewer companies than average beating analyst expectations.

Of the STOXX 600 companies having reported thus far, 43.5 percent had earnings exceeding analyst estimates – against 50 percent in a typical quarter. Some 51.4 percent of firms reported revenue ahead of expectations, again slightly lower than the 54 percent which beat estimates in a typical quarter.

4. In other company news and potential stock movers: Daimler Q2 EBIT lags despite record Mercedes-Benz sales; Peugeot sets new profitability record on pricing gains; Britain's ITV sees advertising pressures easing in third quarter; Tullow Oil remains in red as weak oil prices drag down asset values; Jupiter Fund Management H1 assets boosted by net inflows; Antofagasta first half copper output up 7.1 percent; UK lender Paragon lending rises $750 mln in third quarter; EFG sees BSI business stabilising after fresh H1 outflows; Lonza confirms 2017 outlook, outlines new 2022 targets; LafargeHolcim Q2 profit beats forecasts, new CEO to join early; Steel distributor Kloeckner sees prices falling after boosting sales.

5. With U.S. yields and the dollar both on the rise pre-Fed, many emerging assets take a breather with stocks pulling back for the second straight day from 27-month highs.

6. Chinese stocks fall for the second day in a row as regulators threaten further rule tightening on market trading.

7. Polish zloty is flat after bouncing off 3-month lows against the euro after President Duda vetoed two of the government's controversial judicial reform bills, but the market is watching out for EU discussions on the subject later in the day.

8. Expectations are of a 100 basis point rate cut in Brazil later in the day. This drove local stocks to two-month highs on Tuesday. Checking Venezuelan bonds for reaction as the political turmoil intensifies. Central bank meetings in Moldova and Georgia.