Daily Briefing: Apple sets stage for new records

A woman looks at the screen of her mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China July 30, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Apple’s impressive second-quarter results and full-year projections have dispelled one of the few nagging doubts of the corporate earnings season so far - that Amazon’s disappointing report last week might have revealed some tiredness among the giant U.S. tech and internet stocks that have been driving the stock market rally all year.

But with Apple stock up about 5 percent after the bell on Wall St last night, new records for U.S. and major world equity indices are likely today even in the light of a pullback in oil prices that will drag on energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrials is set to top 22,000 for the first time. Apple suppliers and related tech stocks all climbed across Asia overnight – with Japan’s Nikkei and HK’s Hang Seng up about 0.5 percent each and South Korea’s Kospi up 0.2 percent.

European stocks are expected to nudge higher too at the open after strong gains of almost 1 percent on Tuesday.

Banks top the earnings calendar on Wednesday, with a mix of fortunes from ING’s forecast-beating numbers to Commerzbank’s loss on weak trading and restructuring costs. Overall U.S. and euro zone annual profit growth is running in excess of 10 percent for Q2. MSCI’s main world index is flat for now, but just a whisker from all time highs too.

The combination of the hefty earnings season at large, Apple’s beat overnight, euro zone Q2 GDP and July global manufacturing surveys on Tuesday continue to paint a picture of the global economy in rude health at mid-year. The U.S. labour market comes on to the horizon later, with ADP’s U.S. private sector jobs report for July teeing up Friday’s payrolls reading.

Brent crude’s sharp retreat was more down to the latest inventory readings than any demand influence, with prices stabilising just shy of $51.50 compared to near $53 on Tuesday.

The dollar continues on the back foot, with euro/dollar pushing back toward the 2-1/2 year highs of $1.1845 set early Tuesday and the dollar index a touch lower overall. Underlining the lack of inflationary pressures to accompany the brisk global expansion and the lack of anxiety about central bank monetary tightening , U.S. and European debt yields edged lower overnight – with ‘risk on’ carry trades compressing intra-euro sovereign debt spreads further.