BUDAPEST The four Central European member states of the European Union will submit a text of joint proposals to tackle the problems of the bloc at a summit later in the day in Bratislava, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio.

"The V4 countries are preparing a (text), and we will submit this ... as a joint Visegrad Four proposal to the European Council, this will be an important moment in the life of these four countries," Orban said in the interview recorded on Thursday and published on Friday morning.

Orban also said that he expected migration pressure to increase in the Balkans again, once the weather worsens and sea routes to Italy become difficult.

