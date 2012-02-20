Snow covers the ground in Parliament Square next to the Houses of Parliament in central London, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain and southern Europe will experience lower than average temperatures between March and May while northern Europe is to see warmer than usual weather, Weather Services International (WSI) forecast on Monday.

Although the UK is expected to see a warmer-than-usual March, temperatures are forecast to be colder than normal in April and May, while for the rest of Europe the outlook is mixed, according to WSI.

For the energy sector, WSI said "wetter and windier conditions should return to the northern hydrological/wind generation regions, with drier and less windy conditions at more southern latitudes."

WSI also said that the recent cold that has dominated continental European weather in February would be coming to an end by the end of the month.

"The exception will be in parts of eastern and southeastern Europe, where recent excessive snowfall will likely delay the transition towards warmer temperatures until later in the spring," said WSI Chief Meteorologist Todd Crawford.

Below is a breakdown of temperature forecasts for Europe's four main weather regions.

MARCH:

Nordic Region - Warmer than normal

UK - Warmer than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland - Colder than normal

APRIL:

Nordic Region - Warmer, except southern Norway/Sweden

UK - Cooler than normal

Northern Mainland - Cooler than normal

Southern Mainland - Cooler than normal

MAY:

Nordic Region - Warmer, except southern Norway

UK - Cooler than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland - Warmer, except southeastern Europe

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Anthony Barker)