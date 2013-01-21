An airplane is de-iced at the Fraport airport in Frankfurt January 21, 2013. Several flights were on delay and cancelled due to heavy weather conditions. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

LONDON The Nordic countries and Britain will next month experience colder weather than normally seen in February, while March and April will bring warmer-than-average conditions across Europe, forecaster WSI said on Monday.

A high-pressure pattern from the Arctic will bring cold air and dry weather to the Nordic region, which spans Finland, Sweden and Norway under WSI's definition, creating temperatures well below seasonal norms in the area reliant on its water basins for electricity production.

Britain will also see colder weather, even though temperatures are not expected to drop as much as in the Nordic region, WSI said.

The southern European mainland will receive very wet and windy weather during the same period, albeit at warmer-than-normal temperature levels, the forecaster added.

"We expect the lingering impacts of the atmospheric blocking to persist into at least March, with cold temperatures persisting across the Nordic regions. By April, more widespread above-normal temperatures are likely as the pattern relaxes," said Todd Crawford, WSI's chief meteorologist.

Energy traders closely watch weather forecasts especially in winter when sudden changes in temperatures can cause huge jumps in electricity and gas demand.

Below is a breakdown of WSI's three-month forecast by month and region:

February:

Nordic Region - Much colder than normal

UK - Colder than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except Iberia

March:

Nordic Region - Colder than normal, except Finland

UK - Warmer than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal

April:

Nordic Region - Warmer than normal

UK - Warmer than normal, except Ireland

Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except Iberia

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)