LONDON The profitability of Europe's banks is unlikely to recover to lofty pre-crisis levels even in the medium term, accounting firm PWC said in a report issued on Monday.

Based on third-quarter results, the return on equity (ROE) in the sector averaged 7 percent, PWC said, well below the 20-year historical average of 13 percent and also below many of the top league UK banks' targets of 12 to 15 percent.

"Regulatory reform will improve banks' resilience but will also act to depress profitability across the sector over the medium term," PWC said in a report.

"It therefore appears unlikely that any reduction in the cost of equity will be sufficient to offset lower profitability and as a result we're unlikely to see a return to previously high valuation levels in the sector over the short to medium term," PWC said.

Despite "significant steps" having been taken by the banks since 2008 to increase the amount and availability of capital, the cost of equity continued to rise.

This was reflected in deflated share prices, PWC said. Price to earnings multiples were running at only around 7 times, as of 30 Sept, far below the 20-year average of 14.1 times, PWC said.

Despite these forecasts banks that are less exposed to sovereign debt remain optimistic about their ROE targets, with Scandinavian bank Nordea aiming for an ROE of 15 percent in a recent presentation.

