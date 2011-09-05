LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - European indices hit record wides as risk aversion and ongoing concerns about the eurozone debt crisis weighted on market sentiment.

The Markit iTraxx senior financials index, composed of 25 European banks and insurers, widened by 20bp to 266bp according to Markit data.

The subordinated financials index, which references junior-ranking financial credit in the same 25 institutions, has hit a new record wide of 473bp, 30bp wider on the day.

Meanwhile, Markit's Western Europe Sovereign Index widened out by 10bp to 320bp on Monday, its widest ever. A new record wide of 2400bp on Greece's five-year CDS is behind the move although core sovereign CDS are also weaker.

"Risk aversion is dominating the markets this morning in the wake of Friday's dismal jobs report," Markit said. "The sovereign debt crisis is also weighing on sentiment, with both Italy and Spain now trading above 400bp. The widening is not confined to the periphery. France has hit a new record and Germany is also widening. As the US is on holiday headlines around the debt crisis will have a significant bearing on spread direction."

The other iTraxx indices have hit wides for the S15 contract. The Main index widened to 176bp, out 11bp, its widest level since March 2009. Meanwhile, the iTraxx Crossover was 44bp wider at 738bp.

(Reporting by Helene Durand)