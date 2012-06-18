Electronic trading boards are reflected on a table as visitors take a guided tour at the Madrid stock exchange June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - The European Union intends to raise 2.3 billion euros in the bond market by the end of July after bringing forward its funding plans for Ireland earlier this month, the Triple A rated borrower confirmed on Monday.

The putative bond, which will contribute towards the aid package for Ireland, will be followed by another 3 billion euros fund raising in September. Portugal will receive 2 billion euros from the second debt offering, while Ireland will receive 1 billion euros, the EU said.

That will leave the EU, which has already raised 10.5 billion euros so far this year, with 4.7 billion euros to raise for Ireland and Portugal next year, of which 800 million euros will be used for Ireland and 3.9 billion euros.

"It was an operational decision to change our funding plans for this year. We did not have much left for funding in 2012, and so in co-ordination with the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility), this made sense," said Herbert Barth, the European Union's senior borrowing advisor.

"It has not changed the overall amount to be raised under the EFSM (European Financial Stability Mechanism), but just means that we will raise a bit more this year, and less next year."

The EFSF has 4.1 billion euros and 10.2 billion euros to raise respectively this year for Ireland and Portugal, according to its latest investor presentation, which was updated in June. A breakdown of that data shows 2.8 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros will be raised for Ireland in the second and fourth quarters respectively.

For Portugal, 5.2 billion euros, 3.4 billion euros and 1.6 billion euros are needed for Portugal for the second, third and fourth quarters.

RFPS IN THE WORKS

The EU was not expected to return to bond markets until September after it completed a 4.5 billion euros fund raising target in May. The issuer said at the time that it only had another 2 billion euros to raise, divided roughly equally between Ireland and Portugal.

The EU is expected to send a request for proposals (RFP) by the end of this week to banks, with the aim of selling bonds with a maturity of 10-15 years, banking sources said. The EU said further preparations needed to be made before a bond mandate could be announced.

The EU was last in the market in May when it raised EUR2.7bn from a 10-year bond, used towards the aid package for Portugal, which printed at mid-swaps plus 56bp. That bond has since tightened to 48.1bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.

The EU's fairly limited funding needs compared to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), is one of the factors that has underpinned strong investor demand for EU bonds. May's 10-year bond attracted an order book of 7.8 billion euros. The EFSF has approximately 30 billion euros left to raise in 2012.

Ireland requested an 2.3 billion euros disbursement on May 30 after completing its sixth review as part of its 85 billion euros bailout.

(Reporting By John Geddie and Natalie Harrison, additional reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin; editing by Alex Chambers)